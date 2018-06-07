GTB first govt hospital in Delhi to get a bone bank

The bone bank will be opened on June 9 (Representational) The bone bank will be opened on June 9 (Representational)

In a game changer for orthopaedic medicine in the capital, the first bone bank in a Delhi government hospital will be opened at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital on June 9. Bone banks are required for providing biological material for different orthopaedic procedures, ranging from high-energy trauma cases to arthoplastic procedures such as hip replacement.

Orthopaedic doctors have explained that such bone banks have been necessitated by the increase in need for “musculoskeletal tissues” for transplantation, and the development of new surgical techniques. “Losses of musculoskeletal tissue or bone due to different situations have become common, especially with the longevity of population and surgical conditions, even in younger patients,” said a senior orthopaedic doctor at the hospital.

Ideally, doctors explained, the best material for replacing bone losses is from the patient himself/herself. “But often there are donor site complications, such as increased duration of surgery, bleeding or fractures…,” he said.

Delhi’s experience with bone banks hasn’t been promising so far. Opened in 1999, India’s first cadaveric bone bank had received just 24 cadaver donations till May 2017. The donated bones could be used for replacing a lost segment of bone, due to cancer, infection or injury. It could also be used to fill cavities left by major surgeries.

