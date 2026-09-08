‘Growing lawlessness’: Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal on Manipur musician’s killing in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi called for a swift investigation into the case and said that the incident calls into question the safety of people from North East India residing in the capital. (file)

“Growing lawlessness,” “painful wounds of atrocities faced by people from the North East in the capital”: The murder of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh by a group of men who allegedly beat him to death outside his South Delhi home has drawn condemnations and sharp reactions from across the political spectrum.

Chongtham, a well-known musician from Manipur who was regarded as a pioneer of the state’s rock scene, was beaten to death around 11.30 pm on Sunday when he reportedly stepped out of his home in Kilokari village and asked the men not to make noise.

Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi called for a swift investigation into the case and said that the incident calls into question the safety of people from North East India residing in the capital.