‘Growing lawlessness’: Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal on Manipur musician’s killing in Delhi

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“Growing lawlessness,” “painful wounds of atrocities faced by people from the North East in the capital”: The murder of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh by a group of men who allegedly beat him to death outside his South Delhi home has drawn condemnations and sharp reactions from across the political spectrum.
Chongtham, a well-known musician from Manipur who was regarded as a pioneer of the state’s rock scene, was beaten to death around 11.30 pm on Sunday when he reportedly stepped out of his home in Kilokari village and asked the men not to make noise.
Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi called for a swift investigation into the case and said that the incident calls into question the safety of people from North East India residing in the capital.
“A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country’s capital. After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today – are we safe here? What are [Amit] Shah’s MHA and Delhi Police doing to stop this growing lawlessness, especially against people from the Northeast? There must be a swift investigation, and the culprits must be brought to justice. My condolences to Vikram ji’s family,” he said.
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal too hit out at the law and order situation in Delhi.
“This is extremely unfortunate. Forget taking swift and exemplary action against the guilty, often the accused belong to their own party and the entire machinery starts protecting the guilty. A common citizen is now finding himself helpless against their party and government,” he said.
The incident has also drawn calls of concern from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders from the North East, such as Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who leads BJP-ally National People’s Party.
“Disturbed by the assault incident that led to the tragic demise of musician Chongtham Vikram Singh from Manipur in Delhi. This incident has once again reopened the painful wounds of atrocities faced by people from the North East in the capital. Call upon the authorities and Delhi Police to ensure those responsible are dealt with the strictest consequences,” he said.
Congress Lok Sabha MP for Inner Manipur Bimol Akoijam said that he is in close contact with Chongtham’s family, and authorities in the police and AIIMS.
“Whether a person is from India’s Northeast or the so-called ‘mainstream’ or ‘mainland’ India, life with dignity matters; exemplary punishment must be given to those who have snatched away our beloved Vikram, a gentle soul and gifted, pioneering guitarist!,” he said.
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