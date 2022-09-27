Group of men throws chilli powder, assaults security guards in Gurgaon

Two security guards and a supervisor of an office-cum-commercial complex in sector 106 Gurgaon suffered injuries after a group of men allegedly attacked them and vandalised their cabin, said police. The victims alleged the accused threw chilli powder at them before assaulting them.

According to the police, the incident took place in the early hours of September 24.

In the police complaint, Girdhari Lal, a security guard said, “I, another guard Sugadh Singh, and our supervisor Rajesh were on duty at the main gate when around 1 am, at least eight men armed with sticks and an axe, arrived in two cars near the gate and threw chilli powder at us before assaulting us. One of the accused vandalised the security cabin with an axe, while others beat us up. The accused had covered their faces and their cars did not have a registration number. They threatened to kill us and escaped.”

Police said the two guards suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital.

“The accused are yet to be identified. The complainant alleged that 8-9 men attacked them. As per the preliminary probe, the accused had threatened the victims on a previous occasion. The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC at Rajendra Park police station, said the police.