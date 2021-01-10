Group from Haryana defaces Aurangzeb lane signboards

Delhi Police detained on Saturday 11 people who allegedly defaced two Aurangzeb lane signboards with stickers. (File Photo)

Police said the incident took place around 5.40 am when locals called them and told them there’s a gathering at Aurangzeb lane.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi and PRO) Eish Singhal said, “Our staff went there and found 11 people defacing one New Delhi Municipal Council signboard of Aurangzeb lane. They had already pasted a poster on another signboard in the same lane. The posters had Guru Tegh Bahadur lane written on them.”

Police said they stopped the group and detained them. They were taken to Tughlak Road police station and released later in the afternoon.

The group had come from Karnal in Haryana and were led by an advocate named Anuradha Bahrgav (30). An FIR has been registered under sections of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and Damage to Public Property Act.

A complaint was filed by an engineer of the NDMC. “The Delhi police has asked NDMC for an assessment of the damage, which they said they shall impose on the accused people,” said a source.

In 2019, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had tried to deface the Aurangzeb lane signboard. In 2017 and 2018, some groups had vandalised Akbar Road signboards.