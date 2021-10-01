Group ‘disrupting’ namaz, flags citizens’ forum, Gurgaon cops say will ensure peace

Members of Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch (GNEM), a citizens’ forum, have written to the police commissioner urging appropriate action under the CrPC against a group for allegedly disrupting Friday prayers of the Muslim community and attempting to disturb communal harmony.

Some members of GNEM met the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Thursday and submitted the letter, in which they claimed that the Bharat Mata Vahini and its members had been showing up at namaz locations, intimidating imams, and using provocative language in a planned attempt to disrupt prayers and provoke violence.

“They are attempting to create enmity where none exists. This is creating anxiety among Muslims with regard to their safety and security,” it added.

Altaf Ahmad, a founding member of GNEM, which comprises city residents working towards promoting harmony among communities, said, “This group has been appearing at prayer sites on Fridays and indulging in sloganeering to disrupt namaz and disturb communal harmony. On September 24, they had tried to disrupt prayers in Sector 47. In March, the group was successful in getting prayers shut at sites in Sectors 39, 40 and 41. An FIR was registered against one of their leaders earlier. Yet, they are undeterred. Action needs to be taken against them.”

DCP (Headquarters) Astha Modi said members of GNEM had given a written representation and discussed the matter: “We will ensure that adequate police force is present at all sites so that prayers are offered in a peaceful manner and that no one’s rights are infringed upon.”

Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon Yash Garg added, “I am aware of the recent incident of disruption of prayers. I had also discussed the issue with the police commissioner. We are taking adequate measures to ensure there is no law and order issue and communal harmony is maintained.”

Despite repeated calls and messages, Bharat Mata Vahini member Dinesh Bharti could not be reached for a comment.

Ahmad said police had assured them of adequate security at all sites where prayers are offered in the open on Fridays. As per the letter, in 2018, after disruptions at prayer sites, the district administration had negotiated a list of sites for reading prayers for the Muslim community, where they would get police protection.