Groundwater rules likely to be revised for Delhi

Groundwater regulations, which were notified for Delhi in 2010, are now likely to be revised to reflect the Central Ground Water Authority’s (CGWA) guidelines issued in 2020.

A senior official of the Delhi government’s environment department confirmed that the groundwater regulations for the national capital are currently being updated to be in keeping with the CGWA’s revised guidelines.

The need for revision of the regulations for Delhi was pointed out at a meeting of the state-level groundwater resources estimation committee, chaired by the special secretary of the Delhi government’s urban development department, held in July. According to the minutes of the meeting, S K Mohiddin, in-charge of the state unit office, Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), informed the committee that the present notification is in contravention to the central guidelines “and need to be modified and revised notification needs to be brought out”.

A CGWB official said, “The no-objection certificates for drawing groundwater in Delhi are now being issued based on the 2010 notification, where all of Delhi is considered as a single unit, irrespective of whether a particular area is ‘overexploited’ or is in the safe category. The 2020 guidelines are based on the stage of extraction, where regulations are specified for different areas. The CGWA guidelines also specify groundwater extraction charges.”

The CGWA guidelines state that all residential apartments/group housing societies/government water supply agencies in urban areas shall be required to pay groundwater abstraction charges, and all industries/mining/infrastructure projects drawing groundwater in safe, semi-critical and critical assessment units will have to pay the charges based on the quantity of groundwater extraction and category of assessment units.

“Where the groundwater level is safe, extraction should be allowed, otherwise it can lead to problems like waterlogging,” the official said, pointing out that the issue of waterlogging in parts of Dwarka, Greater Kailash and Rohini could be a result of the high water table.

According to the CGWB’s National Compilation on Dynamic Groundwater Resources of India report for 2022, which was made public last week, five out of Delhi’s 11 revenue districts are ‘overexploited’, which means they are extracting more groundwater than is being replenished annually. Of the 34 tehsils considered for the assessment, four were categorised as ‘safe’, where the stage of extraction was less than 70%.

Among the districts, Northwest Delhi had a stage of extraction in the ‘safe’ category.

The highest stage of extraction was in New Delhi (121.4%) and South Delhi (116.25%). This means that in these areas, water is being drawn from deeper aquifers, and not through shallow ones that are replenishable every year, the CGWB official explained. In South Delhi, high levels of groundwater extraction could be a result of the area being at the tail-end of the Delhi Jal Board’s pipeline network, the official added.

The notification issued in 2010 declared all districts as notified areas, and said groundwater cannot be drawn for domestic, commercial, agricultural, and industrial uses without prior permission of the competent authority. The CGWB official pointed out that the city’s stage of extraction has improved from 161% in 2004 (according to the CGWB’s assessment reports) to 98% in 2022. This could be because of the regulations, along with artificial recharge structures and rainfall, he added.

According to data provided by the Delhi government to the CGWB for the assessment, there are 12,631 tubewells for domestic use in the city (around 9,000 of these are private ones that are registered with the DJB and 4,000 are government tubewells). The city has around 5,200 irrigation tubewells and 218 for industrial use, according to data shared by the CGWB official.

DJB officials did not respond to requests for comment.