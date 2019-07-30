Groundwater drying up, few takers for treated wastewater at Delhi parks

Around 200 million gallons per day (MGD) of treated wastewater, which could be used for horticulture, has no takers and is being released into the Yamuna, two senior Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials have told The Indian Express.

The officials added that agencies managing parks in the capital have been using groundwater for horticulture, even though treated wastewater is available. The agencies include the DDA and municipal corporations.

A DJB policy prohibits extraction of groundwater for horticultural purposes, but allows treatment of sewage taken from nearby parks and other green belts, and its reuse for gardening.

A senior DJB official said, “Groundwater levels are stressed. Despite this, agencies are using water from borewells and tubewells. We’ve been requesting them to collect treated wastewater by either sending tankers to our sewage treatment plants (STPs) or by laying pipelines.”

The department has informed agencies about STPs located within 5 km of parks, he said.

A report, compiled earlier this month by the Yamuna monitoring committee, appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), said only 89 MGD, or less than 20% of the wastewater, is being utilised out of the total 459 MGD treated by the DJB.

An official said the capacity of water recycling has now increased to around 500 MGD. This means around 200 MGD of excess treated wastewater is being released into the river at the present, in addition to approximately 240 MGD flown into it mandatorily by the department, according to the DJB. The Yamuna committee has asked the NGT to issue directions on the matter.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said pipelines for carrying treated wastewater have been laid in Dwarka, but get choked sometimes “because of muck”. “In some areas, the water is available 5 km away. The distance is killing us. If water was available within half a kilometre, it would be more feasible,” he said.

The capital receives around 900 MGD of potable water and produces over 700 MGD of wastewater, of which around 500 MGD is treated. This is projected to increase to 600 MGD by December.

The DJB official said that at present, 110 MGD of the excess treated water is available with the board, in addition to the 89 MGD taken by various agencies at a price of Rs 8 per kilolitre.

However, another DJB official said the capacity of recycled water has increased.

He added discussions are underway on how the water can be transported

Using tankers to transport water would cause it to leak all over town.” He said the DDA plans to set up 10 STPs of its own to treat wastewater and use it for horticulture.

“It has become a chicken-and-egg situation,” the committee noted. “The DJB has been holding meetings but most departments and agencies complain of a lack of piping arrangement to transport the water. DJB says laying pipelines will take a long time and cost money.”