Ground report: Rape at New Delhi Railway Station puts question mark on security, crime spot was under nose of security personnel

July 26, 2022 1:25:12 pm
Two police stations, two help desks, three police posts and multiple checking points guarded by nearly a 100 personnel from the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force work round-the-clock at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) where a woman was allegedly raped last week. Most of the checking points are only guarded by one security staffer but the police posts/booths were empty when The Indian Express visited on Tuesday morning.
Four days ago, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by railway employees inside the electrical maintenance staff room at the station. Two men allegedly raped her while two others stood guard outside the room. According to the woman’s statement, one of the accused Satish Kumar (35) was her friend and had called her to the station at 10.30 pm on July 22. The woman was then locked inside the room and allegedly raped by two of the accused. She was abandoned at 2-3 am and managed to call the police at 3 am.
On Tuesday, The Indian Express visited the railway station and found that the security around the spot is barely up to standards. Moreover, officers from RPF and Delhi Police shift the blame on each other when asked about the security and safety of passengers.
The New Delhi Railway Station has a police station right next to the building. It is hardly a 5-minute walk from the spot. A second station is under the RPF and is situated on Platform 1 of the railway station. While every station and police post is 500-700 metres away from the spot, there is hardly any staff deployed during the wee hours. From 6.30 am to 8 am, the police booths/posts were empty. Only a few personnel were available at the stations. One of the police booths is at the entry gate of the railway station where parking, theft and other issues are often reported.
Subscriber Only Stories
A sub inspector-level officer from RPF, who refused to be named, said, “The segregation of the duties is very clear. We work to report thefts and smaller crimes. Our staff also helps in cases of accidents and suicides. Rape and other heinous crimes come under the Delhi Police. We were not even told about the incident. The complainant had directly approached Delhi Police.”
“Our personnel keep a strong vigil at all platforms. The woman had come with a railway employee and was in the staff room. There was no complaint or intimation by anyone. Had it been a sudden attack, we would have known,” added the officer.
The staff room is right below the foot overbridge on Platform No 8 and 9. Only a few passengers and railway staffers were found present in the morning hours. A 2-3 minute walk from the spot brings the passenger to Platform 1 which is bustling with passengers, vendors, etc. There is an RPF police station, waiting rooms, officer’s rooms, two entry/exit points with security personnel and a help desk at the platform.
A shopkeeper at the station said, “We heard about the incident. The police often come here for rounds but the incident took place at 2-3 am. There are only a few passengers and workers here that time. Most of the staffers go home.”
Outside the railway station is another help desk and a police booth that is vacant.
A senior police officer from Delhi Police said, “We arrested all four accused within hours of receiving the woman’s complaint. Our staff is active at the station but the incident took place inside the staffer’s room. The woman knew one of the accused and came to the room on her own. The accused had promised to get her a job and had invited her on the pretext of throwing a party for his son.”
“The woman approached us right after the incident. There were RPF personnel deployed near the spot but they did not report the matter to us. We have been looking into the security to ensure no such crimes take place at the station,” he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘We had all odds against us… were not prepared’Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Ground report: Rape at New Delhi Railway Station puts question mark on security, crime spot was under nose of security personnel
Celebrating President Murmu to spotlighting CJI media concerns to telling Zubair story
Kapil Sharma and his team head to Australia for live shows, fans remind comedian of fallout with Sunil Grover
Opposition sticks to discussion on price rise, disrupts RS proceedings
Explained: Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in the UK PM race?
OnePlus 10T leaks, rumours and more: Everything we know so far
Mohammed Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: Supreme Court
Watch: Whale lands on boat in Massachusetts, US
Steve Jobs’s Apple-1 Computer prototype is on the auction block
Chennai Corporation begins census of street vendors in 4 zones
Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos
REET 2022 Question paper booklet released; answer key soon