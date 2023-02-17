Grievance appellate committee in place to address complaints against social media platforms: Centre tells Delhi HC

In a plea seeking reinstatement of a user’s Twitter account, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it has recently notified an appellate grievance redressal mechanism for users to approach in case they have complaints against social media intermediaries.

The submission was made before a single judge bench of Prateek Jalan, who was hearing defence analyst Abhijit Iyer Mitra’s lawsuit against Twitter seeking reinstatement of his account, which was suspended in connection with his tweet on Supreme Court granting bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in July. He has further sought an “interim mandatory injunction for reinstatement of his account” till the disposal of the lawsuit.

The Centre’s counsel submitted that a grievance appellate committee has been recently notified on January 27 wherein complaints from the grievance officer of the social media intermediaries will go to for redressal.

During the course of the hearing, the high court was informed that Mitra’s Twitter account and the tweet in question both have been restored by the platform in January. In light of the reinstatement, Mitra’s counsel withdrew the lawsuit. The high court dismissed the lawsuit as withdrawn; it however allowed that the “questions of law are open for re-agitation” in future by Mitra if necessary.

Mitra in his lawsuit had claimed that Twitter suspended his account over his post with regard to the Supreme Court granting bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who was accused of hurting religious sentiments. He said the deletion of his tweet and the consequent suspension of his account by Twitter was in violation of the provisions of Information Technology Rules, 2021.

Previously, in a separate matter pertaining to the suspension of social media accounts, the Centre had submitted before the high court in December that it will set up “grievance appellate committees” to redress complaints of users against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content, as per the amendments to the IT Rules, 2021.

The submission was made in a batch of petitions challenging the suspension of accounts by social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. The platforms also known as “significant social media intermediaries” have questioned the maintainability of writ petitions against them.

During the course of the hearing on December 19 last year, the Centre placed on record an October 28, 2022, notification and informed the high court about the amendments which have been made to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. As per the said gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in October last year, the three-member Grievance Appellate Committee(s) will be set up in three months.