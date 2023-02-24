Grey or Khaki — what colour uniforms must auto drivers wear, HC asks Delhi govt

While hearing a plea moved by a drivers union challenging the mandate of compulsory uniforms for auto and taxi drivers, the Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Delhi government to inform whether khaki or grey-coloured uniforms are mandatory for auto drivers plying in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Subramonium Prasad was hearing a plea moved by Chaalak Shakti, a drivers’ union, and two other petitioners challenging the mandatory uniform for auto and taxi drivers and alleged that such labelling was in violation of the Constitution. The plea alleges hefty challans of up to Rs 20,000 were being imposed on drivers for not wearing uniforms even though there is a stark contradiction in and ambiguity between Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules and permit conditions on the issue.

It was argued by advocate Aman Agarwal, appearing for Chaalak Shakti and two auto and taxi drivers, that requirement of uniform is itself an infringement of freedom of expression and personality. He said the uniform is a symbol of dignity for those in the armed forces, lawyers and doctors. However, drivers are seen as a social class in India. “Prescribing a uniform… could be a matter of derogation for them,” he said.

The HC asked the government to seek instructions on if khaki or grey-coloured uniforms are mandatory for auto drivers and listed the matter on May 17.

While parting, Agarwal said there is no set uniform prescription in other countries, until and unless the drivers conduct themselves properly and maintain proper hygiene. Delhi government counsel Santosh Trpathu said in India, certain disciplines would have to be adhered to with respect to uniforms.

The plea states there is complete ambiguity about the colour of uniform to be worn by auto drivers on duty as Rule 7 of the Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, prescribes khaki but permit conditions laid down by the state authorities to mandate grey.

It states that there are dozens of prominent shades of both khaki and grey, and since no particular shade had been stipulated, enforcement authorities enjoyed a huge discretion about who they wanted to prosecute. The plea also states that the word ‘uniform’ itself has not been defined – whether it is a pant-shirt, safari suit or kurta pyjama.

Seeking a quashing of both the rule and the permit condition, the plea states that in spite of the law being vague and ambiguous, the respondent authorities have issued challans to drivers while they themselves were not wearing uniforms while on duty.