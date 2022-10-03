‘Green war room’ inaugurated in Delhi to monitor winter air pollution

The PM 10 level in Delhi has fallen by around 40% between 2012 and 2021 and the PM2.5 level has fallen by around 31% over the same time period, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai Monday based on data presented by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The data presented by the DPCC at the inauguration of the ‘Green War Room’ ahead of the annual winter spike in air pollution levels showed that the annual average PM 10 level in 2012 was 368 µg/m3, while the annual average was 221 µg/m3 in 2021. The level in 2012 was an increase from 277 µg/m3 in 2011. The PM 2.5 level in 2012 was 164 µg/m3, while the annual average PM 2.5 level in 2021 was 113 µg/m3. PM 2.5 levels saw a similar rise in 2012 compared to

2011, when the figure was 136 µg/m3.

Rai said that the data was based on the DPCC’s monitoring stations.

The ‘Green War Room’ is being used to monitor measures being taken this winter to mitigate air pollution levels, and track the AQI and instances of stubble burning, Rai said. The war room began functioning on Monday. It will function round-the-clock and will also monitor data and complaints received via the Green Delhi App, where people can report instances of activities causing air pollution. The war room will be managed by a 12-member team headed by a DPCC official. The war room had functioned last year as well.

So far, around 54,156 complaints have been received through the Green Delhi app, with the maximum number required to be addressed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, according to Rai.

Rai also claimed that there was a reduction in particulate matter levels at some of the 13 air pollution hotspots between 2018 and 2021. At Jahangirpuri, for instance, he said there was a 20% reduction in annual average PM 10 levels between 2018 and 2021.