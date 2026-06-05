Vietnam’s Green SM Limo electric taxi service debuts in Delhi-NCR

The company said it is beginning operations in key areas of the National Capital Region and plans to expand its coverage in phases. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Commuters in Delhi-NCR now have another electric cab option.

Vietnam-based mobility company Green SM on Thursday launched its electric taxi service, Green SM Limo, in the region, marking its entry into India — its latest international market after Laos, Indonesia and the Philippines

The company said it is beginning operations in key areas of the National Capital Region and plans to expand its coverage in phases, depending on demand. It plans to deploy a fleet of around 10,000 vehicles in the country.

Unlike Uber and Rapido, Green SM owns the cars operating on its platform.

According to the company, the service will use the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seater electric sport utility vehicle developed for passenger transportation. The vehicles have been equipped with cameras, emergency support buttons and an in-car monitoring system.