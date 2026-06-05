Vietnam’s Green SM Limo electric taxi service debuts in Delhi-NCR

Commuters in Delhi-NCR now have another electric cab option.
Vietnam-based mobility company Green SM on Thursday launched its electric taxi service, Green SM Limo, in the region, marking its entry into India — its latest international market after Laos, Indonesia and the Philippines
The company said it is beginning operations in key areas of the National Capital Regionand plans to expand its coverage in phases, depending on demand. It plans to deploy a fleet of around 10,000 vehicles in the country.
Unlike Uber and Rapido, Green SM owns the cars operating on its platform.
According to the company, the service will use the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seater electric sport utility vehicle developed for passenger transportation. The vehicles have been equipped with cameras, emergency support buttons and an in-car monitoring system.
Green SM said passengers will be able to book rides through its mobile application, a hotline or by hailing vehicles directly in operating areas.
The company said its drivers have undergone training in electric vehicle operations, road safety and customer service. It added that the service would focus initially on daily commuting, airport transfers and business travel.
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“India is one of the most important mobility markets in the world. Its scale, rapid growth, and strong spirit of innovation are opening up many opportunities for the future of green transportation,” GSM Global Chief Executive Officer, Nguyen Van Thanh, said at the launch.
“We come to India with respect for the market, confidence in its long-term potential, and a commitment to working closely with local partners. Green SM hopes to bring high-quality fully electric rides to customers, while contributing to broader access to safe, reliable, and more sustainable mobility choices,” he added.
At the launch event, the company also announced the inclusion of five Indian partners from the mobility, travel, technology and services sectors in its Green Alliance Frontier initiative, a platform intended to connect businesses working on sustainability-related projects.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More