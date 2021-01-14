Green signal to restore Badshahpur Baoli

The letter granting permission, signed by Additional Commissioner IV of the MCG, states it is a representation from INTACH that brought the monument and its importance to the civic body’s notice.

Three years after the Badshahpur Baoli was rescued from certain death when a sector road that was to be constructed over it was realigned, following which the Haryana Department of Archaeology claimed it would take over the structure and “restore it to its original glory”, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has granted permission to the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to undertake restoration of the “heritage structure”.

The letter granting permission, signed by Additional Commissioner IV of the MCG, states it is a representation from INTACH that brought the monument and its importance to the civic body’s notice. The document, the letter states, drew attention to the fact that the Baoli was listed in the year 2000 as a heritage structure.

“The Baoli holds immense value to Gurugram from historical, architectural and archaeological perspectives. This is in the best interest of the city to preserve it and prevent loss of such valuable history,” says the letter from the MCG.

“In view of the above, INTACH, Gurugram chapter is hereby accorded permission to undertake the restoration of this monument/heritage structure and MCG offers to fund the revival/restoration work of the Badshahpur Baoli. An MOU shall be signed in this regard between MCG and INTACH,” it adds.

The letter which was written by INTACH to the MCG states the Baoli has “high architectural, historical and archaeological value”, and on restoration, “could also become a hub for tourists”.

Dating back to the 19th century, the Badshahpur Baoli in Gurgaon’s Badshahpur village was constructed in 1905 by Mohanlal Mangla. The baoli was a catchment area for water that was then used for bathing and washing clothes, and as drinking water for animals. The Baoli, however, dried up around 25 years ago, following which it was taken over by the government in 2012.

MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and Additional Commissioner IV Jaspreet Kaur did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.