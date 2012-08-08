Green light for Metro link to Bahadurgarh

The Union government on Tuesday approved the extension of the Metro connection from Mundka in Delhi to Bahadurgarh in Haryana. The approval was made at a high-level meeting of Empowered Group of Ministers,headed by Union Defence Minister A K Antony.

This will be the third Metro route to Haryana as Metro already connects Gurgaon and Faridabad. While the Gurgaon route is functional,work on the Faridabad line is underway and at an advance stage.

The length of the new route will be 11.182 km and will cost a total of Rs 1,991 crore. The Haryana segment in the approved extension will be 4.875 km and the Delhi segment will be 6.307 km. Of the Rs 1,991 crore,an expenditure of Rs 912 crore will be for the Haryana segment,while the remaining Rs 1,079 crore will be for the Delhi segment. The Haryana government will bear a cost of Rs 788 crore for this project,and would also provide 10 hectares of land in the Haryana for setting up a Metro depot.

Seven stations will be set up on the route  at Mundka Industrial Area,Ghevra,Tikri Kalan,Tikri Border,Modern Industrial Estate,Bahadurgarh bus stand and City Park. The construction work on the line will commence this year and would be completed by March 2016.

By 2016,about 96,000 passengers will be using the Metro this facility and by the year 2021-2022,the Metro ridership on the route is expected to go up to 1,48,000 commuters per day.

Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram,Union Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath,Union Minister Praful Patel,Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda,Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia were present at the meeting.

Haryana Chief Secretary P K Chaudhery,Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Chhatar Singh and Financial Commissioner & Principal Secretary,Town and Country Planning Deptt. Haryana S S Dhillon also attended the meeting.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App