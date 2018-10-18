Green hospital project kicks off at AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences All India Institute of Medical Sciences

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences implemented the green hospital project Wednesday. Under this, existing air-conditioning chiller plants, with a capacity of 4,500 tonnes of refrigeration, will be replaced with VFD-based chillers; 32,000 CFL light fittings will be replaced by LED fixtures; and solar panels with 670 kilowatt capacity will be installed.

“This (will) lead to approximately Rs 16 crore per annum savings in electricity bills. The estimated CO2 emission reduction would be 14,500 tonne/year. The building management system… will make infrastructure services more sustainable,” an AIIMS statement said.

