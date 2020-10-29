Kejriwal launches ‘Green Delhi’ app as air pollution continues to rise

Morning haze envelops the skyline on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a ‘Green Delhi’ mobile application on Thursday in a bid to curb air polluting activities in the city.

The application lets people register complaints against activities such as waste burning, dust emissions from construction work, polluting vehicles, industrial pollution, among others.

It is available only on Android smartphones at present but the government is trying to expand it to iOS as well, Kejriwal said.

The application was launched as Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) entered into the ‘severe’ category with a reading of 402 as of 12pm on Thursday, which impacts healthy population and seriously impacts those having underlying medical conditions, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Kejriwal said, “Delhi government is taking several steps to control pollution in the city. In the last five years, a number of steps have been taken which have reduced air pollution by 25%.”

He added that 95 per cent of industrial units in the city have switched from using dirty fuels to non-polluting fuels, and the government has also shut down thermal power plants in Delhi.

The Green Delhi application lets users upload videos, audio clips and photographs with their complaints, which is then sent to the concerned department — including departments of municipal corporations and the Central and Delhi government.

The location from where the complaint is made will also be automatically uploaded and sent to the departments.

“There will have to be time bound action on these complaints. We have set timelines for the redressal of each type of complaint. After the complaint is solved, the concerned department will also upload a photograph. If the person who made the complaint is not satisfied, he can reopen the complaint,” Kejriwal said.

Redressal of complaints made through the application will be monitored in a ‘green war room’ set up by the government at the Delhi Secretariat.

Kejriwal said 70 ‘green marshals’ will also be deployed in areas of the city to help address the complaints made through the application.

“We want everyone to come together through this application, be it MCDs, Delhi government or the Delhi Development Authority, along with citizens, and combat air pollution together,” the CM said.

Kejriwal added that Delhi has also set up a model for management of paddy crop residue, which is usually burnt in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at the start of winter, causing air pollution in the northern Gangetic plains and its already polluted cities like Delhi.

He said initial results from the trial of the ‘Pusa Decomposer’ technology developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) on fields in Delhi for stubble management have shown “good results so far” and a detailed analysis will be presented in the next few days.

“If this is successful then by next year a solution will come up to address the smoke that is caused from stubble burning. I hope other governments will follow this too,” he said.

