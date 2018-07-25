Green body bats for Hydrogen-CNG in buses, says 70% less polluting

The EPCA report, which was submitted on Monday, noted that using H-CNG can lead to up to 70 per cent reduction in CO emissions and 15 per cent reduction in total hydrocarbon emissions. The EPCA report, which was submitted on Monday, noted that using H-CNG can lead to up to 70 per cent reduction in CO emissions and 15 per cent reduction in total hydrocarbon emissions.

Green panel EPCA has recommended to the Supreme Court that the entire bus fleet of Delhi be run on Hydrogen-CNG fuel by 2020-21, adding that doing so could cut carbon monoxide (CO) emissions as opposed to conventional CNG. EPCA (Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority) said the transition to H-CNG, which is 18 per cent Hydrogen, can be seamless as the existing infrastructure comprising buses, piping network and dispensing stations runs on CNG.

The apex court had recently directed the Delhi government to explore the feasibility of introducing Hydrogen-fuel cell buses. The EPCA has, however, observed that instead of going for Hydrogen-fuel cell buses, H-CNG can be an intermediate solution.

“Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) R&D Centre with IGL and Delhi transport department, be directed to give a plan for use of H-CNG in the entire bus fleet of the city, with a phased in schedule (including demonstration and tests to reduce NOx emissions). This schedule should provide for all steps to be taken within a period of 2-3 years,” stated the EPCA report.

“The objective is bring in H-CNG with NOx controls for buses by 2020-2021. The H-CNG plan, after review by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, could be supported through the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) funds,” the report said.

The MoPNG and IOCL have now been asked to respond to the recommendations by the Supreme Court.

“This technology (H-CNG) is gaining popularity worldwide. Worldwide hydrogen is being blended with natural gas and then compressed to dispense into vehicles. US, Brazil, Canada, South Korea have all conducted trials and found that there are reduction in emissions from buses,” the report said.

