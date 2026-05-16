Green belts to green drains: Gurgaon’s new plan to tackle waterlogging this monsoon

To facilitate quicker stormwater drainage and improve groundwater recharge ahead of the monsoon season, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said it has, for the first time, begun lowering green belts across the city.
The GMDA is making the roadside green areas slightly lower than the roads so rainwater can flow into them more easily during the monsoon.
The primary aim is to develop these spaces into bioswales — landscaped channels specifically designed to treat and absorb stormwater runoff — effectively turning them into ‘green drains’, officials said Saturday.
By lowering the elevation of these belts below road level, surface water can naturally flow into them, preventing waterlogging on roads while simultaneously recharging the local groundwater table, they explained.
Reclaiming public spaces
The initiative is part of a larger civic drive to reclaim public spaces, which involves extensive removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, debris, and excess soil from green belts along a 45-km master road network, officials said.
Operations are currently underway across major city corridors, including stretches from Signature Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk, Subhash Chowk to Millennium City Centre, Old Railway Road, and the IFFCO Chowk to Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).
“GMDA is carrying out extensive city-wide operations for the improvement of the green environment across Gurgaon. With dedicated manpower and machinery deployed on the ground, work is being undertaken in mission mode to enhance the overall urban environment and strengthen preparedness during the monsoon season,” P C Meena, GMDA Chief Executive Officer, said.
To execute round-the-clock operations, the authority has deployed more than 100 personnel and 20 earth-moving machines. (Express Photo)
To execute round-the-clock operations, the authority has deployed more than 100 personnel and 20 earth-moving machines. Teams are undertaking large-scale clearance and levelling of green belts that have been encroached upon by dumped construction material and silt over time.
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Following this, phased plantation and landscaping works are being carried out to restore the roadside ecology at multiple intersections, including Rajiv Chowk and Sectors 89 and 90.
First-of-its-kind drive
Speaking to The Indian Express, GMDA executive engineer Amit Godara confirmed the lowering of the green belts is being done for the first time in the city.
“It is an ongoing drive and will carry on even post monsoon, along with aggressive cleaning and desilting of drains. We are also ensuring that road gullies (placed along road edges to collect surface water runoff and channel it into underground pipes) are cleared,” Godara said.
However, at the key Golf Course Road stretch, the lowering of green belts cannot be executed due to structural limitations. “There, the belts are not carpeted in a way that it can be lowered (like being on raised dividers),” Godara explained.
Wider monsoon prep
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Alongside the green belt modifications, sanitation drives are being conducted along key locations including Sector 84, Sector 102, Sector 14, Sectors 44/45, near the IFFCO Metro Station, and Subhash Chowk.
“These efforts are aimed at preventing choke points in the drainage network and ensuring uninterrupted water flow during rainfall,” officials said.
As part of simultaneous traffic and road safety measures, the GMDA has also removed over 200 damaged jersey barriers, concrete blocks, and other obstructions from New Railway Road, Rajiv Chowk, and adjoining stretches to streamline vehicular movement.
Drain desilting is also underway.
Approximately 4.1 km of surface drains along the Sector 46/39/40 dividing road and 1.55 km along the Sector 60/61 dividing road have been comprehensively desilted. Heavy silt deposits, sludge, and accumulated debris that had significantly reduced the carrying capacity of these drains have been removed. Additionally, desilting is currently underway along the Sector 39/46 master road and other critical stretches.
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To further enhance stormwater run-off from main carriageways, the construction of new road gullies and the cleaning of existing water traps are being undertaken to enable the faster channelisation of rainwater into the stormwater drainage system and reduce waterlogging.