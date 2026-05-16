Green belts to green drains: Gurgaon’s new plan to tackle waterlogging this monsoon

To facilitate quicker stormwater drainage and improve groundwater recharge ahead of the monsoon season, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said it has, for the first time, begun lowering green belts across the city.

What does this mean?

The GMDA is making the roadside green areas slightly lower than the roads so rainwater can flow into them more easily during the monsoon.

The primary aim is to develop these spaces into bioswales — landscaped channels specifically designed to treat and absorb stormwater runoff — effectively turning them into ‘green drains’, officials said Saturday.

By lowering the elevation of these belts below road level, surface water can naturally flow into them, preventing waterlogging on roads while simultaneously recharging the local groundwater table, they explained.