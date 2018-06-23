Greater Noida: Youth stalks, kills 18-year-old, tries to end life

Police said the woman died of her injuries later in the day. (Representational) Police said the woman died of her injuries later in the day. (Representational)

In broad daylight on Friday, an employee of a retail store in Greater Noida’s Jagat Farms was stabbed multiple times by her alleged stalker — before he stabbed himself. Police said the woman died of her injuries later in the day.

The incident took place around 100 metres away from a police post, at AK Plaza.

“The victim was 18 years old. She used to work at a supermarket in the complex. According to her family, the accused, Kuldeep (25), had allegedly been stalking her for nearly three months and that they had spoken to his parents about it. Initial investigation shows that the accused and the victim knew each other, and that he had allegedly been pressuring her to marry him. Her parents had also threatened to file a complaint if the stalking continued. However, no police report had been filed. We are probing the case,” said Shalendra Pratap Singh, SHO, Kasna police station.

Around 11 am, the woman had reached the store when the accused showed up. “He told the victim that he wanted to talk to her, and the two went to the first floor. The shop where she worked is on the ground floor. We have gone through CCTV footage of the area. The accused grabbed the woman’s hand. When she tried to get away, he attacked her with a knife multiple times,” said Singh.

Hearing the woman’s screams, passersby rushed to the spot and the accused tried to flee. Police said he was holding the knife and threatening people. But when he realised that he had been cornered, he stabbed himself.

“Police took the two to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, where the woman died. The accused is undergoing treatment,” said the SHO. Police have filed an FIR under sections of murder against Kuldeep.

