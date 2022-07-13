Greater Noida: Woman’s body found near posh residential apartment complex

The body of an unidentified woman with injuries on her body was found near a posh residential apartment complex in Greater Noida Tuesday, said the police.

The woman’s body was found lying in a service lane opposite AWHO Apartments in Sector Chi-IV, according to the police. Passersby in the area found her and notified the Noida police who reached the spot, they added.

“The woman is around 35 years old and we are trying to identify her,” said Beta-2 Station House Officer, Alok Kumar.

“There is a deep cut on her left wrist due to which she seems to have lost a lot of blood. There are also some injuries on her head,” Kumar said.

Officials said CCTV footage of the area is also being checked to find out more details.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem and the report is awaited. According to rules, since it is an unidentified body it will be at the post-mortem house for 72 hours,” Kumar said.