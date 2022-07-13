scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Greater Noida: Woman’s body found near posh residential apartment complex

The woman's body was found lying in a service lane opposite AWHO Apartments in Sector Chi-IV, according to the police.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
July 13, 2022 9:26:59 am
police crime scene tapeThe body of an unidentified woman with injuries on her body was found near a posh residential apartment complex in Greater Noida Tuesday. (Representational image via Unsplash)

The body of an unidentified woman with injuries on her body was found near a posh residential apartment complex in Greater Noida Tuesday, said the police.

The woman’s body was found lying in a service lane opposite AWHO Apartments in Sector Chi-IV, according to the police. Passersby in the area found her and notified the Noida police who reached the spot, they added.

“The woman is around 35 years old and we are trying to identify her,” said Beta-2 Station House Officer, Alok Kumar.

“There is a deep cut on her left wrist due to which she seems to have lost a lot of blood. There are also some injuries on her head,” Kumar said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

Officials said CCTV footage of the area is also being checked to find out more details.

More from Delhi

“We have sent the body for post-mortem and the report is awaited. According to rules, since it is an unidentified body it will be at the post-mortem house for 72 hours,” Kumar said.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement