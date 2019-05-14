Greater Noida: Woman asks salon owner for dues, beaten up

A woman who worked in a Noida salon was allegedly beaten with rods when she asked her employers to clear her salary dues, said police. An FIR was filed after a video of the alleged assault from Saturday started doing the rounds. Wasim, the salon owner, who was among the people who allegedly beat up the woman, has been arrested.

Advertising

“An information was received that an assault had taken place outside Venus Salon in Knowledge Park 2 area. The woman employee had been working briefly at the salon and had been demanding due payment. The argument soon turned into an assault. The video is being investigated. While the Noida-based owner, Wasim, has been arrested, others are being identified,” said Arvind Pathak, SHO Knowledge Park.

The 24-year-old woman had joined the salon on March 16 and quit on April 26, allegedly after facing verbal harassment. “They would use foul language. They owed me money and refused to pay,” the woman claimed.

She said she visited the salon on Saturday after being told that she would be paid her dues. She went to speak to the owner, while a friend waited outside. “There were three people along with a helper. When I asked Wasim about the money, he refused and began abusing. They tried to hold me in an uncomfortable position,” she alleged.

Advertising

The video purportedly shows the woman being pinned to the ground by two men and dragged by her hair. One of the accused then brings a rod and beats her with it.

People witnessing the incident jump to her rescue, even as she bites one of the assaulters to defend herself.

“We ran to the spot when we heard the screams and dragged the accused away,” said Harinder, an eyewitness.

The FIR has been filed under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).