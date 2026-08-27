‘I’ll make you clean my shoes’: Noida woman hurls caste abuse at society guards

Throughout the confrontation, the woman allegedly continued to hurl abuses and casteist slurs at the guards, repeatedly threatening them and challenging them to call senior police officials. (Image generated using AI)

An almost-5-minute-long video purportedly showing a woman abusing security guards at a residential society has gone viral on social media. The video also appears to show the woman allegedly attempting to physically attack one of the guards.

The purported incident is from Greater Noida West, under the Bisrakh police station area, and took place on Wednesday (August 26), police said.

According to a statement issued by the DCP, Central Noida, on August 26, the woman had ordered food online, and a delivery executive had arrived at the residential society, Amrapali Centurian Park Terrace Homes.

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“The delivery executive was allegedly stopped by a security guard at the gate, following which the woman became angry and created a commotion. Necessary action would be taken by the local police,” the statement said.