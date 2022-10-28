Water supply issues: Greater Noida authority imposes fine of Rs 4.8 lakh on two firms

The Greater Noida authority has levied fines, adding up to Rs 4.80 lakh, on two firms for maintenance issues with regard to water supply in the region. According to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), directions had been issued earlier to maintain the water supply during the festive season.

The GNIDA water department had also conducted surprise inspections with regard to this. According to senior manager Kapil Singh, “The pump motor installed in the green belt near the Media Village in Pi-4 had issues for many days. There was also leakage in the main line near the tube well at the Chi-4 roundabout.”

A pump motor at the overhead tank in IT City and a tube well pump at the AWHO police post also had issues. Water supply to the residents of Sector Omicron 3 was also disrupted after the motor of a tube well burned out, while water supply at sectors P3 and P4 was delayed during the surprise inspection as no one was present except a single pump operator.

A fine of Rs 4.3 lakh was imposed on Sarvesh Builders and Engineers due to these issues.

Another firm, Virat Construction, was fined Rs 50,000 for a large leak in the distribution line of the overhead tank at Sector 3 which had not been rectified on time. “The fine imposed on the firms will be deducted from the payment made to them. They have been warned of strict action if such mistakes are repeated,” Singh said.

Water supply in Greater Noida has been a priority of late, with the GNIDA focusing on the upcoming Gangajal water supply project as well as online payment facilities for water bills for plot allottees.