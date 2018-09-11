Greater Noida: Two held for kidnapping and killing minor boy

The two accused and the victim lived in Devla village. (Representational Image) The two accused and the victim lived in Devla village. (Representational Image)

Two men were arrested from Greater Noida Monday for kidnapping and murdering a 12-year-old boy for ransom, police said. The two accused and the victim lived in Devla village.

According to police, the arrested men, Manish Kumar and his father-in-law Jayanandan, were known to the victim, Sunder Lal, a Class VI student.

According to SHO of Surajpur police station Manish Chauhan, on September 6, after Sunder returned from school at around 2 pm, the two accused lured him and took him to a forest area in village Khodna Khurd.

“On reaching there, the child started shouting, following which the accused strangled and gagged him with a polythene bag, leading to death by asphyxiation,” he said.

“The boy’s father filed a missing persons complaint the next day. On September 8, he began getting calls from different numbers demanding Rs 50,000 as ransom, which he shared with police,” Chauhan said. The men were later nabbed, said police.

