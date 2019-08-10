Greater Noida: Transporting dead cattle, man beaten up, 5 arrested

A Nagar Nigam contractor was allegedly beaten up in Greater Noida by a crowd after rumours of alleged cow slaughter.

According to police, the contractor, Mahendra, was carrying three dead cows, two calves and one buffalo for disposal when someone called police alleging that the driver was carrying illegally slaughtered cows.

“It appears that certain anti-social elements spread the rumour that these cows were slaughtered illegally. The person in question was authorised to dispose of the dead cattle and he was carrying them for this reason. The protesters damaged the car and also beat up the driver. The anti-social elements tried to give the situation an unfavourable colour. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case and we are questioning them,” said Ranvijay Singh, SP Rural, Gautam Budh Nagar.

More than 20 people had gathered at the spot after the rumour spread, police said.

A case has been filed for rioting with deadly weapon and relevant sections of the Criminal Law Amendment Act at Bisrakh police station.

The cows belonged to an advocate and an NGO activist who had duly informed the Nagar Nigam of their deaths, police added.