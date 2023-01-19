Greater Noida: Three men gang rape teenager over 4-6 months, blackmail her; FIR registered

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
A student of Class 12 was allegedly gang raped by three men over a period of four to six months last year in a village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police said Thursday. The case came to light after the mother of the victim, said to be around 18-19 years of age, filed a complaint at a police station in Greater Noida, alleging that the accused were blackmailing her daughter by using an obscene video. Police have registered an FIR in the case under section 376, pertaining to rape, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have not recovered the said video till now. The accused are absconding and we have formed a team to arrest them at the earliest. We have recorded the statement of the mother. However, we are yet to record the statement of the victim,” said an official from the police station where the FIR was lodged.

The cop said the place and the exact period over which the crime was allegedly committed was still not clear. “However, according to the allegation of the mother, this incident happened over a period of four to six months multiple times at different locations,” he added.

According to the police, the victim’s mother said that initially one of the accused befriended her daughter and later made an obscene video that he allegedly used to blackmail and rape the teenager. After a few months, this accused passed on the video to two of his friends who further used it to blackmail and gang-rape the victim.

The complainant said the accused had been forcing her daughter to initiate physical relations with other men as well before the mother came to know about it and approached the police.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 19:16 IST
