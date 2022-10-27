Guards at Greater Noida society beaten up in scuffle with electrician, his associates

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested one man and booked several others for allegedly beating up guards at a society after being told to use a particular exit. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Greater Noida’s Sai Upvan society.

A purported video of the incident circulating on social media appears to show the guards being suddenly assaulted by a large group of people and surrounded by them.

Manish Tiwari, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association, said: “An electrician along with two others had come to do some work in the society. In our society, entry is through one gate and exit is through another gate. When they were informed of this, they began arguing and abusing the guards, and threatened them, saying that they were locals.”

Tiwari said they had left but came back with a large group: “After 10-15 minutes, they came back with about 40 people and beat up the guards… a chain belonging to one of the guards was also stolen by them. We have gotten a case registered regarding this incident.”

Subscriber Only Stories View All

One of the guards, Atul Yadav, said, “We told them they had to leave by the other exit… we were abused and they said they would break the society barricades. They came back with a large group and beat us… a very expensive gold chain belonging to me was also taken… I am still in a lot of pain today.”

Police said the electrician, Vimal, was arrested on Thursday, while two others were named in the FIR filed under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to breach the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).