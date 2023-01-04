Residents of Greater Noida society claim leopard sighting, officials continue search

Officers of the Forest Department in Greater Noida said Wednesday they are looking for a leopard which was allegedly spotted by residents of a society in the area. A week ago, security guards in the society had sighted a leopard, but a search by the forest department did not yield anything.

Residents of the Ajnara Le Garden in Greater Noida West said Tuesday a leopard was sighted once again in the portion of the society which is under construction. “Initially, when the search was carried out, nothing was found. So, we thought that it had been a rumour. But then a resident saw the animal sometime last night. Another resident has also taken a video recording from their balcony,” Mukesh Gupta, a resident, said.

The videos show an animal in the distance, possibly a leopard, rushing towards an under-construction building.

District Forest Officer P K Srivastava said, “Our team is on the spot to search and verify the information.”

The DFO had told The Indian Express during the previous search that if the leopard was found, they would tranquillise and rescue it.