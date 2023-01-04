scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Residents of Greater Noida society claim leopard sighting, officials continue search

Residents of the Ajnara Le Garden in Greater Noida West said Tuesday a leopard was sighted once again in the portion of the society which is under construction

District Forest Officer P K Srivastava said, "Our team is on the spot to search and verify the information." (Representational/ File)
Listen to this article
Residents of Greater Noida society claim leopard sighting, officials continue search
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Officers of the Forest Department in Greater Noida said Wednesday they are looking for a leopard which was allegedly spotted by residents of a society in the area. A week ago, security guards in the society had sighted a leopard, but a search by the forest department did not yield anything.

Residents of the Ajnara Le Garden in Greater Noida West said Tuesday a leopard was sighted once again in the portion of the society which is under construction. “Initially, when the search was carried out, nothing was found. So, we thought that it had been a rumour. But then a resident saw the animal sometime last night. Another resident has also taken a video recording from their balcony,” Mukesh Gupta, a resident, said.

The videos show an animal in the distance, possibly a leopard, rushing towards an under-construction building.

District Forest Officer P K Srivastava said, “Our team is on the spot to search and verify the information.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
More from Delhi

The DFO had told The Indian Express during the previous search that if the leopard was found, they would tranquillise and rescue it.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 10:36 IST
Next Story

Pune police arrest two with charas worth over Rs 16 lakh

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close