Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Greater Noida: Part of road collapses amid rain, authorities begin repair work

A video of the collapse circulating on social media shows a cave-in a few metres long, leaving a few pipes exposed. No injuries have been reported after the collapse.

Three bulldozers and five dumpers have been deployed to fill soil in the caved-in section, they added. (Screengrab/Express)

Amid rain across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), a large section of a road collapsed in Greater Noida early Sunday, prompting authorities to divert traffic from the spot. The incident occurred near a basement excavation of the Express Astra project in Greater Noida (West)’s Sector 1.

Officials of the Greater Noida Authority said a team from Work Circle 3 has reached the spot and begun repair work. Three bulldozers and five dumpers have been deployed to fill soil in the caved-in section, they added.

Greater Noida Authority General Manager, Projects, Salil Yadav said, “Due to the excavation of the basement, there seems to have been an incident of soil subsidence due to rain. The filling work will be completed before Sunday evening.”

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said a notice would be issued with regard to the matter to the concerned builder, who would pay a penalty based on the amount spent on soil filling and road repair.

A similar incident had occurred on August 26, when a large section of road on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway had caved in during the construction of an underpass.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 01:50:16 pm
