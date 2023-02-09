4 labourers killed as UP bus runs over 7 in Greater Noida

An Uttar Pradesh roadways bus ran over at least seven labourers in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district late Wednesday, killing four of them and injuring three.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Bihar residents Sankeshwar Kumar, 25, and Mohri Kumar, 22, Satish Kumar, 25, from Prayagraj, and Gopal, 34, a resident of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

“Workers of Hero Motors Company, situated in Badalpur Police Station area, were going for their night shifts. A bus from Noida Depot hit them and because of this, three people died on the spot and later one more died in the hospital. The police have seized the vehicle. Further legal action is being taken,” said ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey.

The officer also said a team has been formed to arrest the driver of the bus at the earliest.

According to the police, the three injured men—Anuj, Dharamveer and Sandeep—were initially admitted to the district hospital by the Badalpur police and were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Officials said the bodies of the dead have been sent for postmortem examination. The roadways bus has been sent to the concerned police station and the relatives of the victims have been informed. Efforts are being made to arrest the driver, they added.