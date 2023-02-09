scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

4 labourers killed as UP bus runs over 7 in Greater Noida

A bus from Noida Depot hit seven labourers, three people died on the spot and later one more died in the hospital.

delhi road acccident, indian expressAn Uttar Pradesh roadways bus ran over at least seven labourers, killing four of them and injuring three. (File Representational)
Listen to this article
4 labourers killed as UP bus runs over 7 in Greater Noida
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An Uttar Pradesh roadways bus ran over at least seven labourers in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district late Wednesday, killing four of them and injuring three.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Bihar residents Sankeshwar Kumar, 25, and Mohri Kumar, 22, Satish Kumar, 25, from Prayagraj, and Gopal, 34, a resident of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

“Workers of Hero Motors Company, situated in Badalpur Police Station area, were going for their night shifts. A bus from Noida Depot hit them and because of this, three people died on the spot and later one more died in the hospital. The police have seized the vehicle. Further legal action is being taken,” said ADCP (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey.

The officer also said a team has been formed to arrest the driver of the bus at the earliest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Microsoft’s AI chat-powered Bing could change the way world sea...
How Microsoft’s AI chat-powered Bing could change the way world sea...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
IIT Bombay Placement: More than 60% graduates opt for jobs unrelated to t...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s connect with Nagaland

According to the police, the three injured men—Anuj, Dharamveer and Sandeep—were initially admitted to the district hospital by the Badalpur police and were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

More from Delhi

Officials said the bodies of the dead have been sent for postmortem examination. The roadways bus has been sent to the concerned police station and the relatives of the victims have been informed. Efforts are being made to arrest the driver, they added.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 09:15 IST
Next Story

Pathaan box office collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan’s film eyes Rs 900 crore this weekend, has crossed Rs 875 crore worldwide already

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close