Greater Noida restaurant owner shot dead during argument

Three people were arrested by Noida Police for allegedly shooting a restaurant owner dead over an argument on the premises.

Police said the victim, Sunil Agarwal, owned an establishment called Zam Zam in Greater Noida’s Mitra Complex. On Tuesday evening, an argument took place between food delivery agents and the restaurant staff, and the accused, who were on the premises and drunk, became involved. As the argument spiralled out of control, the accused allegedly shot the restaurant owner, who was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Following the incident, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said that ‘take home’ services from restaurants and dhabas across Noida and Greater Noida will remain banned during night curfew period from 10 pm to 6 am. The district police cited imposition of CrPC section 144 as the reason.

“CrPC Section 144 is imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar. UP’s Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar has directed all districts in the state to ensure compliance of the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am every day,” the police said in a statement.

“All usual activities except emergency and necessary services like health care will be completely banned during the night curfew. There will also be a ban on ‘take home’ services of hotels and dhabas, etc after 10 pm till 6 am,” the police added.

Sharing details about the murder, Vishal Pandey, ADCP Gautam Budh Nagar, said: “We received information that a man had been shot in Greater Noida region. The victim was trying to resolve an argument between restaurant staff and a delivery person. The argument intensified and the accused, in a drunken state, shot the man, who later died. The accused were arrested after an encounter.”

According to police, a few delivery persons had gathered outside the restaurant to collect orders. The accused, Vikas Chaudhary and his friends Devendra and Sunil, were having a conversation with some of them, said police.

At some point, as the restaurant staff and delivery agents had an argument, the accused joined in. As the owner tried to intervene, Vikas allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and shot him, following which the three men fled.

On Wednesday, the accused were intercepted and Vikas was arrested. The other two allegedly tried to outrun the police, but were caught, said an officer.

The accused hail from Anupshahr and live on rent in Swarna Nagar, police said.