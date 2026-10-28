PNB Greater Noida branch under scanner after customers allege money missing

A woman in Greater Noida had deposited Rs 1.29 crore in her Punjab National Bank (PNB) account as compensation for land acquired for the Jewar Airport project. Now, her family claimed, Rs 1.18 crore has gone missing from the account.

She is among 25 people who have complained to the police about large sums of money allegedly going missing from their accounts at the bank’s Greater Noida branch, officers said.

Standing outside the bank branch on Tuesday, the woman’s son, a villager from Bironda, claimed, “We had only withdrawn Rs 10-15 lakh from the account. Now Rs 1.18 crore is missing… There is zero money now. I came to the bank after learning from our relatives that others were facing similar issues.”