PNB Greater Noida branch under scanner after customers allege money missing

A woman in Greater Noida had deposited Rs 1.29 crore in her Punjab National Bank (PNB) account as compensation for land acquired for the Jewar Airport project. Now, her family claimed, Rs 1.18 crore has gone missing from the account.
She is among 25 people who have complained to the police about large sums of money allegedly going missing from their accounts at the bank’s Greater Noida branch, officers said.
Standing outside the bank branch on Tuesday, the woman’s son, a villager from Bironda, claimed, “We had only withdrawn Rs 10-15 lakh from the account. Now Rs 1.18 crore is missing… There is zero money now. I came to the bank after learning from our relatives that others were facing similar issues.”
Police said an FIR has been registered on charges of criminal breach of trust against bank staff based on the complaints of around 25 people. Sanchit Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police 1, Greater Noida, said the complaints are being investigated and that the bank is conducting an internal enquiry.
The FIR does not specify the amount allegedly missing.
“While someone alleges they had a crore in the bank, another is saying Rs 10 lakh. Currently, the amount is a few crores, but people are still coming forward and may continue to do so for another week. The exact amount has not been established,” a police officer said.
According to the officer, customers began checking their accounts after the bank allegedly sent messages asking them to inform it four to five days in advance if they wanted to withdraw more than Rs 1 lakh. “One customer found the messages unusual and checked his account. Others followed and allegedly discovered that money was missing from their accounts,” the officer said.
Another police officer said that the bank, located within the jurisdiction of Beta-2 police station, has suspended several employees including its branch manager.
PNB has been contacted for comment.