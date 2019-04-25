Greater Noida: Probe ordered into labourers’ death after fall from building

A day after two labourers fell to their death at an under-construction ATS site in Greater Noida, the district magistrate has set up an enquiry into the incident.

Advertising

“A similar incident had taken place at an ATS site in October 2018, when two labourers fell off the parapet and died. Since it has happened again at an ATS site, it appears there is a lapse in rules and regulations on their part,” the enquiry order said.

The enquiry, headed by the Deputy Collector, will look into various safety procedures carried out by the builder during construction and whether there was any lapse on the part of the contractor as well.

“Whenever there is an incident of such nature, it is procedural to order an enquiry… We are happy to cooperate,” said Getamber Anand, the Chairman of ATS Group.

On Tuesday, two labourers, Kishori and Ajay, had died after they fell from the scaffolding situated on the 13th floor of an incomplete tower. ENS