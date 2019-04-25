Toggle Menu
Greater Noida: Probe ordered into labourers’ death after fall from buildinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/greater-noida-probe-ordered-into-labourers-death-after-fall-from-building-5693196/

Greater Noida: Probe ordered into labourers’ death after fall from building

The enquiry, headed by the Deputy Collector, will look into various safety procedures carried out by the builder during construction and whether there was any lapse on the part of the contractor as well.

Greater Noida: Probe ordered into labourers’ death after fall from building
The accident site

A day after two labourers fell to their death at an under-construction ATS site in Greater Noida, the district magistrate has set up an enquiry into the incident.

“A similar incident had taken place at an ATS site in October 2018, when two labourers fell off the parapet and died. Since it has happened again at an ATS site, it appears there is a lapse in rules and regulations on their part,” the enquiry order said.

The enquiry, headed by the Deputy Collector, will look into various safety procedures carried out by the builder during construction and whether there was any lapse on the part of the contractor as well.

“Whenever there is an incident of such nature, it is procedural to order an enquiry… We are happy to cooperate,” said Getamber Anand, the Chairman of ATS Group.

On Tuesday, two labourers, Kishori and Ajay, had died after they fell from the scaffolding situated on the 13th floor of an incomplete tower. ENS

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ND Tiwari’s son murder case: Rohit-Apoorva troubled courtship, then came marriage
2 BJP leader who tried to hang self dies, police say he was depressed
3 Diamond trader who bought Modi suit ‘duped’ of Rs 1 crore