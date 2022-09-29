scorecardresearch
Greater Noida police arrest two history-sheeters following shootout

The police identified the arrested as Subodh and his son Reshu, members of the Bawaria gang. They were shot in the leg during the encounter and subsequently hospitalised.

The Greater Noida police have said they arrested two history-sheeters, who were planning a robbery, following a shootout Wednesday evening.

The Greater Noida police have said they arrested two history-sheeters, who were planning a robbery, following a shootout Wednesday evening.

The police identified the arrested as Subodh and his son Reshu, members of the Bawaria gang. They were shot in the leg during the encounter and subsequently hospitalised, said the police. Subodh was involved in twenty cases, including theft, receiving stolen property and violation of the Arms Act, said the police.

The police said that they had gone to the spot after receiving information about criminals with illegal arms in a mango orchard.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said: “Some criminals were in a mango orchard and a team from the Jewar thana surrounded them… After this, the miscreants fired at the police who fired back as a result of which two of them were wounded. Two others were able to escape and our team is currently combing the area to arrest them.”

The police said that the modus operandi of the accused was to gather with arms at night and rob houses on the borders of the city and villages. They recovered two .315 bore firearms from the accused along with several live cartridges.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 12:11:06 pm
