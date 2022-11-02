scorecardresearch
Greater Noida plays host to President Murmu, UP CM Adityanath

President Murmu's speech for the seventh Water Week at the India Expo Mart was part of her first official visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were also present.

President Murmu, UP CM Adityanath and Governor Anandiben were present at the event. (PTI Photo)

With infrastructure projects across the district and ‘India Water Week’ commencing Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Greater Noida to inaugurate the respective events.

The theme for Water Week, an event organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, was water security for sustainable development. The President highlighted issues with Indian waterways, stressing on the deterioration of rivers and ponds and the over-exploitation of water by agriculture and industries. She also noted the national security implications of water supply against the backdrop of a situation where freshwater reserves are spread across multiple countries.

Later in the day, Adityanath arrived to inaugurate projects across Gautam Buddh Nagar along with several senior BJP leaders, including MP Mahesh Sharma and MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Singh Nagar, along with UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar.

The run-up to the events saw considerable security and traffic arrangements across Gautam Buddh Nagar district, with the Noida traffic police setting up multiple traffic diversions, along with a ban on drone flights.

Speaking at the occasion, Adityanath said, “You gave your blessings to the BJP in the election… today, Rs 1,670 crore worth of development projects is being given as a gift.”

Lauding the local authorities, he added, “If you want to see world-class infrastructure, then you should come to the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority, and Yamuna Authority… Jewar will soon have Asia’s biggest airport.”

Though the Noida International Airport is touted as the largest airport in India with an annual passenger capacity of 7 crore, there are seven airports in Asia that hosted over 7 crore passengers in 2019, according to Airports Council International, a global trade representative of the world’s airport authorities.

Adityanath added that over the years, law and order had been improved in the district. Referring to an incident of gangrape and murder in 2017, he said, “I remember the incident in Jewar in July… I had said that these criminals and rapists have to be taught a lesson. Now you can see that these crimes in Uttar Pradesh have stopped.”

Referring to GNIDA’s flagship project in recent times, he said, “Earlier people used to go to the Ganga, now the Ganga is coming to their homes.”

The 85 cusec Gangajal project is worth Rs 848 crore and is expected to bring water to 28 residential sectors in Greater Noida, and the rest is expected by March 2023.

A smart LED street light project is also underway in Greater Noida, along with multiple underpasses and other projects in Noida, including the city bus terminal project and a sewage treatment plant in sector 168. Another sewage treatment plant has been planned under the Yamuna Authority.

On Monday, Adityanath inaugurated the Yotta Data Centre in Greater Noida, which he described will be India’s largest. The Hiranandani group behind the data centre has also signed an MoU of Rs 39,000 crore investment with the Uttar Pradesh government.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 05:29:45 am
