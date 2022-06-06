scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Greater Noida starts plantation drive on World Environment Day, to plant 1.50 lakh saplings this year

Chief Executive Officer Surendra Singh appealed to the residents of Greater Noida to participate in the plantation drive and plant saplings whenever they can.

Written by Malavika Prasad | Greater Noida |
June 6, 2022 1:33:57 pm
Under the supervision of Ashok Arora, General Manager (Projects), a team of horticulture department officials planted the tree saplings in Ecotech-6, Expressway, and NRI City. (Express)

To commemorate World Environment Day, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) planted 220 tree saplings Sunday and promised to plant 1.50 lakh saplings this year.

The plantation drive, which started on Sunday, will gather speed once the monsoon season sets in, said the GNIDA.

Under the supervision of Ashok Arora, General Manager (Projects), a team of horticulture department officials planted the tree saplings in Ecotech-6, Expressway, and NRI City. These included 185 saplings of Jamun, 20 Pilkhan or White Fig saplings, and 25 saplings of Maulshree, also known as Maulsari or Bakul.

“Although GNIDA had initially decided to plant 1.15 lakh saplings, Chief Executive Officer Surendra Singh has given instructions to plant 1.50 lakh saplings this year,” said Arora.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crorePremium
Black Money Act order against Anil Ambani: offshore assets Rs 800 crore
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

Singh also appealed to the residents of Greater Noida to participate in the plantation drive and plant saplings whenever they can.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement