Greater Noida starts plantation drive on World Environment Day, to plant 1.50 lakh saplings this year

To commemorate World Environment Day, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) planted 220 tree saplings Sunday and promised to plant 1.50 lakh saplings this year.

The plantation drive, which started on Sunday, will gather speed once the monsoon season sets in, said the GNIDA.

Under the supervision of Ashok Arora, General Manager (Projects), a team of horticulture department officials planted the tree saplings in Ecotech-6, Expressway, and NRI City. These included 185 saplings of Jamun, 20 Pilkhan or White Fig saplings, and 25 saplings of Maulshree, also known as Maulsari or Bakul.

“Although GNIDA had initially decided to plant 1.15 lakh saplings, Chief Executive Officer Surendra Singh has given instructions to plant 1.50 lakh saplings this year,” said Arora.

Singh also appealed to the residents of Greater Noida to participate in the plantation drive and plant saplings whenever they can.