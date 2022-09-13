Greater Noida: Nine of 16 women staff who fainted after inhaling mosquito repellent fumes discharged from hospital

Nine of the 16 women employees who fainted after a mosquito repellent was sprayed inside a company’s premises in Greater Noida on Sunday have been discharged while seven are still hospitalised, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon after a mosquito repellent fogging machine was used inside the premises of an electronics company located in the Ecotech-3 area in Greater Noida, police said.

“According to our inquiry, the women fainted after the repellent was sprayed pursuant to which they were hospitalised by the company staff at Asclepius Hospital located at Haldoni Mod in Greater Noida. The women are in a stable condition, and as of now, nine women have been discharged while seven of them are presently hospitalised. The Noida police today met the hospitalised women who have complained of nausea and dizziness,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer at Ecotech-3 police station, on Monday.

Kumar added that the police have not received a complaint yet. “But if we do, necessary action will be taken,” he said.

According to hospital staff at Asclepius Hospital, the company’s HR officials brought the women to the hospital around noon on Sunday. “They had fainted after inhaling the repellent, and most of them complained of nausea, dizziness and some complained of difficulty in breathing. Their condition was stable and as of now nine of them have been discharged. The women who are presently hospitalised have been put on oxygen as they complained of difficulty in breathing. However, their condition is stable,” a medical staff at the hospital said.