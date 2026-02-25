Shot four times, stabbed in the neck: Noida man chased and killed in broad daylight, 3 arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 30-year-old man was shot and stabbed to death allegedly by seven men in broad daylight in Greater Noida’s Luksar village on Tuesday morning.
Police had arrested two men in connection with the murder which, prima facie, seemed to be a fallout of an old rivalry. Late Tuesday night, police arrested the third accused in a shootout. They also recovered an illegal pistol from his possession.
The victim was identified as Nitin Nagar.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional DCP Sudheer Kumar said Nitin, who ran an RO water plant and an e-rickshaw agency in the village, was named the main accused in a 2024 murder case and was out on bail since July 2024.
“He had allegedly killed the brother of one of the accused after a dispute escalated. After he got out on bail and the accused saw him move freely, they attacked him,” the ADCP said.
According to the police, Nitin was attacked around 10 am while he was returning home from a friend’s house in a nearby lane. “As Nitin started walking towards the main road, three-four assailants, allegedly armed with pistols and knives, walked up to him,” a police officer said.
Police said eyewitnesses claimed the attackers opened fire from a close range. Nitin managed to dodge the bullets and ran, but slipped and fell into a drain near his residence.
The attackers then pinned him to the ground.
Police said that one of the assailants allegedly reloaded his gun and fired four more shots, while another stabbed him repeatedly in the neck and other parts of the body.
Hearing the commotion, police said Nitin’s wife, Shweta, stepped out of their house and one of the accused allegedly pointed a gun at her, forcing her to retreat. The attackers then fled.
CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced that shows the men shooting Nitin multiple times.
ADCP Kumar said following Nitin’s death, police teams were formed and they arrested the main accused, Sachin.
“Based on local intelligence and confidential information, a police team received information that one of the accused, Monu, a resident of Luksar village, was hiding in Puari, another village in Greater Noida. The team immediately took action and surrounded the accused, who fired at them with the intent to kill. The accused was injured after police opened fire in self defence,” officers said.
“An illegal .315 bore pistol used in the incident, along with two live .315 bore cartridges and one empty .315 bore cartridge, were recovered from the accused’s possession. He was sent to the hospital for treatment,” they said.
“We will soon arrest the others involved,” the ADCP said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram