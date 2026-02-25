Shot four times, stabbed in the neck: Noida man chased and killed in broad daylight, 3 arrested

One of the accused, Monu, was arrested following a shootout. (Express Photo)

A 30-year-old man was shot and stabbed to death allegedly by seven men in broad daylight in Greater Noida’s Luksar village on Tuesday morning.

Police had arrested two men in connection with the murder which, prima facie, seemed to be a fallout of an old rivalry. Late Tuesday night, police arrested the third accused in a shootout. They also recovered an illegal pistol from his possession.

The victim was identified as Nitin Nagar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional DCP Sudheer Kumar said Nitin, who ran an RO water plant and an e-rickshaw agency in the village, was named the main accused in a 2024 murder case and was out on bail since July 2024.