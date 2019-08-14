Greater Noida: MNC manager kills himself, wife slits wrist

A man, working as a manager with Samsung, allegedly committed suicide while his wife, a programmer with TCS, was found barely conscious with her wrist slit at their Gaur City apartment in Greater Noida late Monday night. Police said the man’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom.

His wife was found lying in a pool of blood. She was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Hospital officials said the man was declared dead on arrival.

“We received information that a couple had committed suicide in Avenue 4 of Gaur City. We reached the spot and found that the man had died. Prima facie, it appears there were some issues between the couple, which possibly led them to take this step. We will question family members and acquaintances to ascertain the facts,” said Ranvijay Singh, SP Rural (Gautam Budh Nagar).

The couple, both in their early 30s, hailed from Bihar and had been married for over two years. After their wedding in Bihar, the couple shifted to Gaur City’s Avenue 4 in January 2018.

The two were home on Monday because their offices were shut on account of Eid. A security guard said they had not stepped out of the colony the entire day.

“Their domestic help visited the house around 5 pm. She rang the bell several times, but no one answered. She went away assuming they were not home. Even the neighbours did not hear any commotion,” said the guard.

A relative of the woman said: “She spoke to her father on Monday night and said she had no reason to live since her husband was no more. She did not say anything else and hung up. Her family panicked and rushed a relative to the house around 9.30 pm. He realised something was amiss and informed police and other acquaintances, who found her in a semi-conscious state with her wrists slit. She never mentioned anything about a major marital problem.”

The man’s body has been handed over to his family, police said. Police said officers are trying to speak to the couple’s mutual friends, who were supposedly trying to resolve some issues between them.