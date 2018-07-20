Greater Noida mishap: No building plans meant NDRF went in blindsided

Rescue efforts continue for the third day at Greater Noida’s Shahberi village. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha) Rescue efforts continue for the third day at Greater Noida’s Shahberi village. (Express photo/Abhinav Saha)

Rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at the site of the building collapse in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village were hampered from the very start, as they had no prior information on the buildings, their schematics or occupancy.

At least nine persons, including a toddler, died and an unknown number were feared trapped after two buildings collapsed on Tuesday night. The buildings, one of which was under construction, toppled around 9.15 pm.

NDRF Commandant P K Srivastava said a map of the place is vital in such situations. “Every second matters… when we reached on Monday night, we were just sifting through rubble; we did not know where to look. Neither the authorities nor neighbours have any idea how many people lived in the buildings,” he said.

By 2.13 am, NDRF spotted a hand sticking out through the beams, leading them to the first body. In 10 minutes, they found the second. Five hours later, a third was found in the same area. By Wednesday night, six more had been recovered.

By Thursday, however, the rescue operation appeared less frenzied, with the number of NDRF personnel dwindling to half — and the hope of finding anyone alive fading.

Deputy Commandant Begraj Meena said, “Till yesterday, we had four teams on the field. But today, we have reduced it to two… so there are a total of around 100 personnel here. Our duty is not to retrieve the dead, but to try and rescue those who are still alive. There is very little chance of that here. So we have relieved half the force and kept them on standby.”

He also said they have stopped using sniffer dogs and devices used to detect a heartbeat. “We are continuing with our work, of course… there’s always the hope of a miracle,” said Meena.

As news of the collapse spread, relatives of victims gathered at the spot on Wednesday. One of them was Ram Trivedi, whose mother, wife, brother and one-year-old daughter were in one of the buildings.

Srivastava said it was only in the afternoon, when Trivedi drew a sketch of the building, its entrance and his flat, that a targeted search was conducted. “Trivedi told us his wife would have been in kitchen, and the rest of the family in the hall. This helped us locate their bodies,” he said.

According to the NDRF, the two buildings were built on 400 square yards. After the initial manual search, they relied mostly on machines. The NDRF said that though authorities supplied machines like JCBs, they needed excavators and more than one crane to shift the rubble.

Inspector Ravinder Singh of the NDRF said, “The lanes leading to the site were very narrow… Even noise from the crowd that had gathered hampered initial detection of any vibration, heartbeat, or body movement through acoustic and seismic sensors.”

Singh explained that there are four types of building collapse: pancake, where the entire building shatters; cantilever, when the outer wall collapses, leaving the roof dangling; v-shaped, when two buildings collapse and make a v-shape; and lean-to collapse, where the outer wall falls and the opposite walls remain intact.

Singh added that pancake collapses like this one may happen due to bad quality of construction material: “It seems the material used for construction was sub-standard.”

He added that out of the nine bodies, two were “very badly” entangled and extricating them was a challenge. “It took hours to extricate two bodies, but we have to give dignity to the dead.”

