Friday, Sep 02, 2022

2 minor boys electrocuted at a fair in Greater Noida, one dies

The boys, aged 12 and 3, were descending from an iron ladder after a ride when they were electrocuted, police said.

The boys, aged 12 and 3, were descending from an iron ladder after a ride when they were electrocuted, police said.

One minor boy died after he and another boy were allegedly electrocuted at a fair organised on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Greater Noida on Thursday night.

According to the Noida Police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm at a mela (fair) held at City Park, Alpha-2 in Greater Noida. Two boys, aged 12 and three, were descending from an iron ladder after getting off a swing when they were electrocuted, the police said.

A team from Beta-2 police station, which was present at the spot, immediately took the boys to Kailash Hospital, where one of them was declared dead, police said. While the three-year-old’s condition is stable, the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

The two boys were on a ‘train ride’ when the incident took place, Station House Officer Anil Kumar from Beta-2 police station said.

More from Delhi

An FIR under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the fair organisers Chandrashekhar Garg, Rajeev Gupta and Ankit Jain, who had also set up this particular ride, Noida police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 10:33:12 am
