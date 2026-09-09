Greater Noida plans separate routes for freight and passenger traffic. Here’s why

The Noida International Airport at Jewar has opened, and with it comes an expected increase in both passenger and cargo movement across the Noida-Greater Noida region.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is now considering changes to its Master Plan 2041 to prepare for that traffic — including a separate elevated route to move freight between a proposed logistics hub and the airport.

The basic idea is to have passenger and freight traffic use different routes, rather than adding more trucks to roads already carrying passenger traffic.

Sources said a presentation on the proposed changes was recently made before Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi in Lucknow. A notification is likely soon after the proposals are reviewed and approved.