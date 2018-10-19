Greater Noida: Man, woman found hanging

The victims have been identified as Gaurav and Preeti The victims have been identified as Gaurav and Preeti

The bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found hanging in an apartment in Greater Noida’s Omrikon Sector 3 on Thursday morning. Superintendent of Police City (Rural Areas), Gautam Budh Nagar, Vineet Jaiswal, said, “The victims have been identified as Gaurav and Preeti. They allegedly committed suicide… and used bedsheets to hang themselves. No suicide note was found in the apartment. Police are questioning family members and acquaintances to establish the reason behind the suicide.”

Police said Gaurav was a student and lived with his wife at the apartment. The two had a fight a week ago and she left for her parents’ home, said police. Preeti, who was married, also lived in Greater Noida.

Vinod Joshi, manager of the housing society’s Residents’ Welfare Association, claimed no police verification of the occupants was done. Police said Gaurav and Preeti were last seen on a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon, after which their families could not contact them. Preeti’s uncle said, “I last saw her on Tuesday, when she dropped her children home from school.” Gaurav’s family, meanwhile, alleged foul play. The post-mortem was conducted Thursday. Police said the report is expected in a day.

