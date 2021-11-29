Greater Noida: Man ‘shoots’ father over ‘property dispute’

A 62-year-old man was shot at allegedly by his son in Greater Noida on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the victim, Shyam Singh Nirmal, has received two bullet injuries after two people entered his house in Jewar’s Mangroli Road and shot him. Nirmal is currently in critical condition and is receiving treatment at a hospital in the area.

“We received information that a man has been shot at inside his house in Jewar. The police reached the spot and he was rushed to Kailash Hospital. We have started our investigation and prima-facie, it appears that the victim’s son and an accomplice have shot him. We are questioning the other family members and locals to ascertain more facts,” Vishal Pandey, ADCP Greater Noida, said.

According to the cops, Shyam had told them that his son Himmat Singh and a friend of his had shot him. The police, in their initial investigation, found that the two had had an argument over property. Meanwhile, the police are investigating all aspects and have not ruled out other possibilities too.

Security has been beefed up following the incident and the police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.