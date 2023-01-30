Greater Noida man held for raping minor on pretext of dropping her at school

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested a 22-year-old man Sunday for allegedly raping a minor on the pretext of dropping her to school. They added the accused also made a video of the girl to blackmail and threaten her.

“On 17 January, the victim’s mother filed a complaint in this regard. The accused person is the neighbour of the victim and he raped her on the pretext of dropping her to school. He had made a video of the girl and threatened to murder and defame her,” said a police officer.

The officer also said the accused was following the girl with the intent to rape her again, but was arrested by the police.

The police said they have registered a case under IPC sections 376 (Rape), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506(Criminal intimidation) and sections 3 and 4 of the Pocso Act in the Beta-2 police station.