Three booked in Greater Noida for kidnapping man, demanding his dog in ransom

Three men have been booked in Greater Noida for allegedly kidnapping a youth in a bid to get their hands on a dog, police said Saturday. The accused have been identified as Vishal Kumar, Lalit and Monty, all natives of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the complainant Shubham Pratap, the three reached his residence at Unitech Horizon society on Tuesday evening and tried to take away his pet dog. When his brother Rahul objected, a quarrel broke out. Shubham alleged that the trio then abducted Rahul in their Scorpio. The complainant further alleged that one of the accused called him from Rahul’s phone later and said that unless the dog is handed over, Rahul will be killed.

According to officers at Beta-2 police station, Rahul was subsequently released by the kidnappers out of fear and he is currently back with his family. The accused are, however, on the run.

The police said that while it was likely that the accused wanted the dog as it belonged to an expensive breed, they would examine the motive behind the incident in detail once the accused are arrested. A case has been registered under IPC section 364 (kidnapping).