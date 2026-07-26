‘Even a car could’ve plunged inside’: Father as child falls in pit in Greater Noida, dies

A six-year-old boy died after falling in a water-filled pit dug for constructing a tubewell in Greater Noida on Saturday evening, police said. The incident happened when he was playing near the pit with other friends. The contractor, who was overseeing the construction work, was arrested on Sunday.

According to Shiwan Yadav (42), the father of six-year-old Avyaan, who died in the accident, the child was playing with his friend nearby around 5:30 pm in the Kaladham Society in Greater Noida where they live. The pit, he added, was dug by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for the construction work recently.

Ravi Shankar Nim, DCP, Greater Noida, said that the police have arrested the contractor, identified as Manoj Jain (53), a resident of Ghaziabad.

In the FIR registered at the Knowledge Park police station, Yadav, who works as an arts teacher at a Kendriya Vidyalaya, was quoted as saying that the death of his son was caused by the negligence of the officials and lack of safety measures at the site.

In his complaint, Yadav has requested for an investigation to probe if the construction work was being carried out after permission from the RWA members, and if any danger signs, barricades or reflectors were put at the site. The pit was around 10-15 feet deep, he said. He has also sought to know if the residents were informed about the precautions to be taken near the site. “I want an investigation, and action should be taken against the officials responsible,” he told The Indian Express.

On Saturday evening, Avyaan had gone out with his mother to play, his father remembered, adding that she had told him to not go very far with his friends. “While they were playing, his mother came inside for a bit. When he fell inside the pit, his friend rushed to call for help. Soon my friend who is also an artist, Harmeet Ratan, jumped inside the pit and pulled my son back after which we took him to Yatharth Hospital, but the doctors at the hospital declared him dead,” recounted Yadav.

“The pit is so deep that even a car would have fallen inside… how can my child have survived in that pit?” he asked.

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Police said that a case has been registered based on the family’s complaint, and further legal action is underway. The case has been registered under sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder (105) and Endangering Life or Safety of Others (125).

In a statement, the GNIDA on Sunday said that a preliminary review has revealed negligence on the part of the contractor, who commenced construction work without ensuring adequate safety arrangements at the worksite. “Taking strict action, the Authority has submitted a complaint to the Knowledge Park Police Station, seeking registration of an FIR against Manoj Kumar Jain, proprietor of the contractor firm Supreme Industrial Corporation. Complaints have also been filed against Technical Supervisor Akash Kumar and Supervisor Johnny Kumar, GNIDA, for alleged negligence in the discharge of their duties,” the statement read, adding that the contractor’s company has also been blacklisted.

Meanwhile, N G Ravi Kumar, CEO of the authority has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

The CEO has directed all work circles to ensure that construction work begins only after proper barricading and all necessary safety measures are in place. “Any violation of these safety norms will invite strict action against both the concerned work circle staff and the contractor,” he said.

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According to officials, the work to install a new tube well at Kaladham Society commenced three days ago to improve the water supply system. “The contractor failed to inform senior officials of the Water Department before starting the work. A pit was excavated for the tube well, which subsequently filled with water,” said an officer.