Greater Noida hit-and-run victim Sweety Kumari on road to recovery, has begun speaking

For most parents, it might be a point of annoyance if their children ask about their cell phones. But for Bihar residents Lalmani Devi and Shivnandan Pal, it was a sign that their daughter is recovering.

As recently as Saturday, Sweety Kumari, 20, was unable to speak, although she had been blinking and moving slightly after coming out of the coma she had been in after a hit-and-run incident on New Year’s Eve in Noida. Since then, the final-year B Tech student has been under treatment at Greater Noida’s Kailash Hospital.

Lalmani said, “We were told around 3 pm on Sunday that my daughter was speaking, and that she was asking for me. She is able to speak only with some difficulty, her voice is still rough. She asked where her mobile was… I had kept it with me since coming to Noida. She had no memory of what had happened to her.”

She added, “Sweety is awake only when visitors come. She sleeps most of the time. She also mentioned the exam that she has missed.”

Kumari has been moved from the ICU to the High Dependency Unit, and will then be shifted to the general ward, according to doctors. “She has improved a great deal, and she is able to speak and move her limbs. When she was admitted, she had bleeding in the brain and swelling, which in turn displaced the brain, for which surgical intervention was required,” Major General (retd) Dr Alok Dubey, a neurosurgeon, said.

He added, “She will require orthopaedic surgery for the fractures to her legs. This will have to wait a couple of days till she stabilises some more since she will have to be anaesthetised for the surgery.”