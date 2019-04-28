Greater Noida: Four, including 5-year-old, killed as their car rams into truck

Four people, including a five-year-old, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway late Friday night. The victims, Iqbal, Khalil, Pankaj and Kaju, were driving to Bulandshahr after offering prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

The driver, Ankit, received minor injuries and was provided treatment, police said.

“We received information about the accident after 2 am. It appears that the driver fell asleep on the wheel and rammed the Swift Dzire into the rear of the truck. While Iqbal (24), Khalil (57) and Pankaj (35) died on the spot, Iqbal’s five-year-old son, Kaju, succumbed to injuries in the hospital. A case of rash driving has been registered against the truck driver, who is currently absconding,” said Samresh Singh, Station House Officer (Dankaur).

Kaju, seated with his father on the back seat, received injuries to his head. He was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to AIIMS, where he was declared dead at 3 pm, police said.

Relatives said Pankaj, Khalil and Iqbal were close friends and would often travel together. Pankaj ran a small jewellery in Shikarpur, Iqbal was a contractor and Khalil was involved in carpentry.

“Iqbal wanted to visit Ajmer since he believed in the powers of the shrine. He wanted his son to also have an experience. Since they were inseparable friends, the others decided to come along. They stayed together and died together,” said Sonu, Iqbal’s relative.

Pankaj, a father of four, had a wedding coming up in his family and was supposed to oversee its arrangements. “An engagement function of a relative was due to take place and he had promised that he will look after everyone. He did not tell us about the trip. He just took his car, a local driver and travelled to Ajmer. We did not realise that he would not come back,” said Kalua, Pankaj’s relative.

The car was found in a mangled state as the front part had been badly damaged . Police claim that the car was being driven at a very high speed, given the extent of the damage.