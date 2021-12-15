Former village head shot dead in Greater Noida

A former village head was allegedly shot dead at Dadri in Greater Noida on Tuesday. According to the police, the victim, Nanhu Singh (65), was working on his farm when unknown assailants opened fire at him. He was declared dead when rushed to the nearest hospital.

The victim was the former pradhan of the Nainsukh village in the Dadri region. As he was working on his farm at Nagla in the evening, bike-borne assailants stopped him in his tracks and opened fire. The accused shot multiple rounds, said the police. Since it was a deserted area, it was only after some time that locals reached the spot.

“In the preliminary probe, it appears that the man had a rivalry with some locals. However, we are investigating all aspects of the case. We are taking support of technical teams to trace the accused,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Following the murder, tension prevailed in the village as the victim’s supporters gathered in large numbers after the body was handed over to the family. The police force from local stations was deployed in the village to prevent law and order issues.